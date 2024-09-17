Seasonal flu is coming and “doctors will also have to get vaccinated. On this issue, there is an invitation from the Ministry of Health, as well as the Order, for all healthcare professionals to get vaccinated precisely to try not to deplete the already limited staff in the NHS, and therefore the assistance activities within hospitals, emergency rooms and clinics”. This is what the president of the Order of Physicians of Rome, Antonio Magi, told Adnkronos Salute.

“If the doctor gets sick in conditions of staff shortage, the patient will also find it difficult to get a health service – Magi points out – So the invitation to vaccination is addressed to all doctors and health professionals”. “Unfortunately – he observes – some doctors are against vaccination. But the doctor must always set a good example, sharing with patients the correct information on vaccination in order to protect everyone’s health. If he does not do so, he loses the patient’s trust”, concludes Magi.