Years and seasons go by simpsons They continue to be released year after year, something that has its pros and cons, since there are quite outstanding episodes and some others that fans do not like. In spite of everything, parodies are something that go very well for the franchise and in their next season they will allude to an anime that is quite popular in the world.

Specifically, the wave of chapters number 34 will reveal that the yellow family is having a collaboration with Death note, this was announced by the showrunner, Matt Selmanin the middle dead line. Emphasizing that it will not be part of the main chapters, but will be a segment of the classic House of Horror.

Here are their statements:

I really think people are going to freak out over this. We’re not trying to take on all anime, it’s an incredibly rich and diverse genre in itself… it’s just one thing dear, this Death Note show.

As for the season 34 premiere of The Simpsonwill be the next September 25th through star-channel. And it is presumed that it will also reach StarPlus.

Via: gamespot