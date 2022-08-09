Football | Real Madrid is the favorite on the pitch, but the Germans win in the stands – Helsinki is ready for a football holiday

of Spain soccer giant Real Madrid has a chance to join FC Barcelona and AC Milan on Wednesday in terms of Supercup wins.

Real Madrid is chasing its fifth victory on the turf of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the competition where the winners of the previous spring’s Champions League and Europa League meet.

Real Madrid’s players got a feel for the playing surface of the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday evening.

In Helsinki, the big club playing in the Supercup for the eighth time will face Eintracht Frankfurt, the first time in the event, whose supporters have sold 8,000 tickets.

The number shows the uniqueness of Wednesday for Eintracht supporters. Around 1,800 tickets ended up for the supporters of Real, who are used to success at Eurokent. The journey to Finland is long and expensive, and the importance of the Supercup is less than the big competitions.

Some kind of magnitude can be found in television viewership figures. While hundreds of millions of viewers watch the Champions League final, the culmination of the club season, the number of Supercup viewers is counted in the tens of millions.

However, the nature of the events is completely different. The Supercup is played with more or less the newest teams at the beginning of the new competition season.

The UEFA football competition, where the winners of the previous season’s Champions League and Europa League meet.

We will play in August before the start of the big European leagues.

Organized since 1972. No games were played in 1974, 1981 and 1985.

In recent years, the Supercup has been played in Tbilisi, Skopje and Tallinn, among others.

Last year’s final was played in Cardiff. Chelsea beat Villarreal on penalties.

FC Barcelona and AC Milan have five championships. Real Madrid has a chance to rise to the same level if the team wins in Helsinki.

The winner of the 47th Supercup in history will be decided in Helsinki.

Football Association head of event operations Kalle Marttinen says Wednesday’s match will be shown in over a hundred countries.

“The broadcast will be in 110 countries. The rights belong to the Champions League package, which seems to have been sold to every country in the world, but in 110 countries this right is used and the game is shown,” says Marttinen, who is responsible for the arrangements as project director of the Football Association.

“Last year there were 25 million TV viewers. This year it’s Real Madrid, so I’m guessing the number will exceed that.”

Marttinen’s assessment is probably correct, because Real Madrid is of more interest around the world than last year’s finalists Chelsea and Villarreal. In any case, the million audience is significant for the visibility of Finland, Helsinki and the Olympic Stadium.

“Just like this. From this point of view, this is practically the biggest possible single match that can be organized in Finland”, says Marttinen.

Despite its renovation of more than 300 million euros, the Olympic Stadium does not meet the requirements set for the hosts of the Champions League or Europa League finals. Helsinki and other smaller places, such as Tallinn, are perfectly suited to host the Supercup.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Kansalaistor functions as a Supercup fan zone.

The match television is the responsibility of MTV. The company is so called host broadcaster that is, it is also responsible for the production going to international distribution.

The game is shown on MTV3 and C More in Finland, and it can also be watched in the fan area built in the center of Helsinki in front of Oodi and Sanomatalo on Kansalaistori. The Fan Festival, which opened its doors on Tuesday morning, has free entry.

In the area, you can photograph yourself with the Supercup, Champions League and Europa League trophies. 10 year olds Antti Tarvainen and Uuno Grönroos visited on Tuesday afternoon.

“I came here to see the trophies and get a feel for tomorrow’s game,” commented Tarvainen, who is going to the match.

Grönroos and his father were without tickets, which sold out quickly at the end of July. In addition to tuning in to the atmosphere, there were hopes for good lottery luck.

“We also came to participate in the raffle. Dad said that there is a similar raffle here, where you can get tickets.”

See also France Keeping the price of Patong at 29 cents infuriates France: 'Shameful' Background Price selections from the fan area Large beer (0.5 litres): 8.5 euros.

Small beer (0.33 liters): 6.5 euros.

Non-alcoholic beer: 5.5 euros.

Cider: 7 euros.

Soft drinks, water and mineral water: 3.5 euros.

Vönerpita: 14 euros.

Chips: 4–4.5 euros.

Ice cream: 3–5 euros.

Hamburger (cheese and halloumi options): 15 euros.

French fries: 5 euros.

Fan products: 10–70 euros. The official match program is sold for ten, a hoodie for 70 euros. In addition, on sale e.g. t-shirts, scarves and caps.

In the fan zone we will see star guests and listen to artists on Wednesday.

There are guaranteed to be more football fans on the move than on Tuesdays, but the number is moderated by the fact that German supporters have their own festival in Kaisaniemi park.

“Sometimes around one, half past two, they start their preliminary preparations and their own event, which is intended for German Frankfurt fans,” says Marttinen.

Eintracht supporters march to the Olympic Stadium along Mannerheimintie. There is a guided route from the fan area to the game venue via Töölönlahti.

According to Marttinen, gate arrangements were still being made at the stadium on Tuesday, but otherwise the construction work was nearing completion.

“We are completely on schedule and at a good stage.”

Olympic Stadium the gates open on Wednesday at 19:00, i.e. three hours before the start of the match. Marttinen describes the arrangements as a big effort for Pallloliito.

“But of course you have to remember that Uefa brings its own know-how, staff and subcontractors to do this construction. We do it in close cooperation with Uefa and their staff,” he says.

“At this stage, there are twenty people actively working in the Pallloiito team, plus subcontractors and this type of builder on top of that.”

The star winger Filip Kostić, who is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt, will be missing from the team’s ranks on Wednesday. Picture from Friday’s opening round of the Bundesliga.

Star player Filip Kostić is missing from Eintracht’s ranks

Eintracht On Tuesday afternoon, Frankfurt traveled to Helsinki without its Serbian star berth Filip Kostić.

Kostić, 29, who scored four goals in the Bundesliga and three in the Europa League last season, is currently negotiating a transfer to a new club.

“We have always said that we will not stand in his way if the offer is good enough for each party,” the sports director Markus Krösche says on the club’s website.

“We are having promising negotiations with another club. Our squad is wide, we trust our players and they deserve their chance. Because of this and at the request of a possible new club, we decided to play against Real Madrid without Filipi.”

The players of Eintracht Frankfurt got to know the pitch of the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday. In the photo, among others, Mario Götze (left) and Sebastian Rode (center).

As a favorite Real Madrid, going to the Supercup, will bring the most expensive acquisition of the football summer to Helsinki by Aurelién Tchouamén.

Real paid one hundred million euros for the 22-year-old defensive midfielder. There were other top clubs after the Frenchman who moved from Monaco.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti raised under the match, in addition to Tchouamén, another new acquisition playing in Helsinki, a defender from Chelsea by Antonio Rüdiger.

“Eintracht makes life difficult for us, but my players are well prepared. There are six trophies up for grabs this season, and we want to fight for all of them,” he adds.

The Supercup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, August 10 at 10 p.m.

The match will be shown live on MTV3 and C More, and it can also be watched in the fan area located at the citizen’s square in Helsinki.