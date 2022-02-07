Barcelona emerged victorious from the big game of the day. The signings have washed the face of Xavi’s team, especially in the sensation of the game. It seemed like another team that we were used to.
Starting from the back: Dani Alves. Fundamental. What he brings to this team in game crafting is something unique. Similar to what Cancelo gives Guardiola’s Manchester City. Always leaving the side to join as another midfielder and leave the entire lane to Adama. Spectacular offensive game that ended with a goal, although not so much defensively… He was sent off for a straight red, but that didn’t tarnish his game.
In the offensive part: Adama Traoré. a dagger Impossible to stop it. Mario Hermoso was overwhelmed, it is impossible for Adama not to go one by one. The only option is to float him and leave him meters, without causing him to face you. He provided a goal assist on Gavi’s third goal. He made his classic play, got to the baseline and put the ball back. He was seen energetic in his debut.
Ferrán Torres is more than adapted to this team. It started as a reference 9 and it seems that it has been doing it all its life. Play in tune with the Camp Nou, player and fans are one. He did not find the goal prize like Adama, but in Araujo’s goal, his shooting error is counted as an assist. Ferrán has come to stay for a long time.
Aubameyang did not enjoy a great chance in the match. He came in for Adama at game time, moving Ferrán to the right wing and in just 8 minutes of the Gabonese on the field, Dani Alves was sent off. The panorama of the match changed radically with one less in the field. Despite this, his desire and energy were impeccable.
