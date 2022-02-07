In Belarus, they decided to arm some of the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. This issue is discussed at a meeting with the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, informs BELTA.

The head of state said that earlier he had already ordered to decide on plans to equip some employees of the rescue department with firearms. According to him, in the event of a military conflict, they will be engaged not only in extinguishing fires and will be able to defend the country at the right time.

“And for this you need to own a weapon. What? Pistols, machine guns, machine guns, grenade launchers, or will we equip them with some other equipment? I think yes. And this asset will be, a serious asset, and a help for our army in case it happens,” Lukashenka added.