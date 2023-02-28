There is no turning back, nor is complaining good, every day is different, life does not stop and neither do the years. Sinaloan shrimp is one of the iconic products that represent us in Mexico and abroad, as is he too tomato and other vegetables, as well as corn, which we proudly export, and we have plenty of it.

Our shrimp is delicious, famous in the world for its flavor and texture, the basis of much of the gastronomy, however, Nobody is a prophet in their land, and now due to commercial interests, they are trying to displace him.

In Mexico, about 200,000 tons of shrimp grown in farms and 55,000 tons that are caught in bays and the open sea are produced each year, which employs more than 16,000 people directly and more than 80,000 indirectly. .

This production reaches and exceeds, however, intermediaries from Guadalajara are entering through Chiapas and Tijuana thousands of tons of Ecuadorian shrimp, which comes to displace ours, without the final consumer benefiting, because others are the ones who win.

Those who participate in such importation know well that this fact the Mexican shrimp production chain is about to collapse, and the Sinaloan in particular, in which some authorities are surely in collusion.

Let us save our crustaceans before the waves of corruption wash it away from the national horizon!…

So get trout because shrimp that falls asleep does not wake up awake or become ceviche, much less is carried away by the current, or do you want to eat frozen and low quality Ecuadorian shrimp, when here we have the best?. As they say in Ecuador: “Ahisito, no más”…No, thanks… What a hard blow!…

