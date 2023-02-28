Information security | The Danish and European Parliaments urge their members to remove Tiktok

The European Commission, the United States and Canada have already announced bans related to the use of Tiktok on official devices.

of Denmark the parliament, i.e. the Danish parliament, asks its members to remove the Chinese-owned Tiktok application from their devices “due to the risk of espionage”.

The European Parliament also bans the use of Tiktok from its members, the news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to work phones, the ban also extends to staff’s own devices that have parliamentary functions installed, such as e-mail. Parliament makes the ban for security reasons, an EU source tells Reuters.

of Denmark members of parliament and secretaries of parliamentary groups received on Tuesday morning emailwhich instructs to stop using Tiktok on Parliament’s mobile devices, such as phones, tablets and computers.

The message contains a strong call to remove the application from the device if it has been previously installed on it.

The Chancellery of the People’s Assembly recommended the removal of Tiktok on the recommendation of the Danish Cyber ​​Security Center.

“Now that, according to the cyber security center, there is a risk of espionage in using Tiktok, we are adapting to this,” said the Speaker of the People’s Assembly Soren Gade in the bulletin.

Stateside The White House on Monday gave government agencies 30 days to remove the app from government devices. The White House thus set a deadline for what Congress enacted last month and the president Joe Biden to the law he signed that prevents the use of a Chinese-owned application on government devices.

In Canada, the government banned its staff from using Tiktok on official mobile devices from Monday, citing data security concerns.

TICKETS is a social media service developed by the Chinese technology company Bytedance.

Tiktok’s information security has raised concerns, especially in Western countries, because it is not clear how much information about users ends up at the company and what is done with it.