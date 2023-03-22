The Short Circuit is back today, from 16.00 to 18.00, with a decidedly different episode than usual: Pierpaolo isn’t there and will reign the chaos, with Francesco Serino and Alessio Pianesani free to make whatever rate they like. What could possibly go wrong?

The plan, born after long hours of reflection, is as follows: Francesco will find some absolutely random topics and he will throw them vigorously in the direction of Alessio, who will catch them in flight. At that point the two will go where their heart takes them, and we with them. Let’s hope so.

It goes without saying that your role will also be fundamental: through the Multiplayer.it Telegram group you can send us your comments and your requests in vocal format, which we will listen to during the live broadcast and in an ever so abundant way.

