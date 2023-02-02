The victim’s family and social groups demand justice for the deceased, a 36-year-old African-American who California agents killed on the spot when he was armed with a knife
When American society has barely been able to digest the tragic death on January 10 of the African-American Tire Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers, a new case of police brutality in California has fanned the fuse of indignation. The event, which occurred on the 26th, this time involves members of the Hunti Police
#shooting #death #man #legs #case #police #brutality #fuels #shock
Leave a Reply