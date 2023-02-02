The wife of the vice president of Inter and the joy of Darmian’s goal: with a curiosity
Matthew Darmian he was celebrated for his goal against Atalanta, but above all for his attitude and approach to matches. Even in a different role, the player wanted by Conte explained with facts what it means to be decisive. Get ready. Always be there.
The Zanetti family and the nickname of Darmian
The Zanetti family thinks the same way, who don’t hide that they have a soft spot for him. In fact, his wife Paula shared the moment of celebration at San Siro on social media after Darmian’s goal. Also revealing a curious background: “Known in the Zanetti house as “Darmianinho””.
February 2, 2023 (change February 2, 2023 | 1:55 pm)
