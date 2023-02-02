The wife of the vice president of Inter and the joy of Darmian’s goal: with a curiosity

Matthew Darmian he was celebrated for his goal against Atalanta, but above all for his attitude and approach to matches. Even in a different role, the player wanted by Conte explained with facts what it means to be decisive. Get ready. Always be there.

The Zanetti family and the nickname of Darmian — The Zanetti family thinks the same way, who don’t hide that they have a soft spot for him. In fact, his wife Paula shared the moment of celebration at San Siro on social media after Darmian’s goal. Also revealing a curious background: “Known in the Zanetti house as “Darmianinho””.

