‘The Anthill’ is about to go on vacation. Unlike ‘The Revolt’whom viewers will not miss during the Christmas holidays. In addition to the broadcast of the Chimes by David Broncano and Lalachus, the program will be one of the great bets of RTVE to liven up the nights of these endearing dates. As the public channel revealed this Monday, December 16, a special program will be broadcast on the 25th. ‘The Revolta’ that promises many surprises.

Although the strong emotions in the program The 1 They are the daily bread, and after the news, Broncano and his collaborators resumed the usual march of the format. Of course, with an unusual guest. “Only he practices this profession throughout the country,” the comedian introduced him.

Aeronautical engineer and the second Spanish astronaut in history (the first in 31 years since graduating from Pedro Duke in 1993), the Leonese Pablo Álvarez amazed the spectators by taking with him a fragment of a solar cell from the Hubble telescope and sharing with Broncano his experience in space, the challenges of his profession and many other unique anecdotes.

Pablo Álvarez answers the ‘classic questions’

And to travel to space, the physical preparation is extreme, as is the environment. They must arrive with a 145 kilo suit to combat “solar and cosmic radiation, which comes from outside and is even worse.” Therefore, ‘The Revolt’ He gave him a parasol. It was a joke, however, the guest clarified that “it is not very different from the reflective material with which you protect a satellite to control the temperature.” “So, what my father had in the Seat Panda in ’95 is the same as “Does it cover the James Webb Space Telescope?” Broncano snapped with irony and disbelief. The astronaut confirmed that indeed, it is very similar, “it is the same physical phenomenon.”









Another fact that drove the presenter crazy was that during a mission, astronauts change clothes every four days. The duration of each one, Álvarez also explained, is six months. They have been lengthening them to check what happens to the body when it is in microgravity for a long time. «It has many side effects… On average you grow about seven centimeters. Furthermore, on average it takes you another half a year to fully recover when you return. You lose muscle mass, bone mass…”

And how much money does an astronaut have in the bank? To one of the classic questions, Álvarez acknowledged that the European Space Agency “takes care of us quite well, we have no complaints.” And also up in space you don’t spend a dime. Now, he revealed with a laugh that “we don’t have diets nor do they let us pass the mileage for whatever reason.”

However, Broncano wanted data. “We do not charge more for a mission, it is the same as anyone who works at the European Space Agency.” There is no added danger. “We don’t have unions, if you want to set one up… We are very few, only 11 in Europe right now,” he suggested to Broncano. “Move it because they are stealing from you,” insisted the comedian, who did not allow him to escape. “Tell me the money…” he asked directly. This, however, only left one range, “more than 50,000 and less than half a million.”

As for sexual relations, as far as the astronaut knows, there are no affairs between colleagues because there is not much privacy up there. “On the ground, 500 people are watching you all the time.” In addition to everything, “love can put the mission at risk.”