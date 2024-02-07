With the start of the sixth season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', for Javier Masías—the feared jury, according to many—Latina's space continues to be a place where he learns something every day. Food critic, bookstore owner and the most stern of his group, he answers some questions.

-What has 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' left you with so far?

-I always saw myself in a certain way and I felt very comfortable in that skin (as a jury) all that time. What 'The Great Chef' is allowing me is to explore and explore myself. Explore other possibilities and do things that you don't think you're going to do after 40. I think it's a nice opportunity to reinvent myself—which is a word that is heard a lot—and life, happily, has given me the opportunity. to do it several times. 'The Great Chef' is, perhaps, the last and most recent way to reinvent myself and explore abilities that, suddenly, I had hidden there and that I had never developed, right?, like the ability to speak to a camera, like the ability to build a character from your own personality, because it is not that it is false and it is not that I go home and deny everything I see (laughs). The camera with its magnifying power and the expansive power of television make this, well, grow, and in that sense I am very grateful to this program, because it allows me to develop in a different way. I think that is the most beautiful thing about this experience for me. The other thing is that it is like a doctorate in television, because there is no one on television, except Josi Martínez, who has spent less time on television than us on this program. That is to say, everyone, even the youngest, has had a 10-year television career. So really, while we judge, we are also learning from them.

-You have said a very fashionable word: reinvent yourself. There is also another: comfort zone. How much did it get you out of there?

-Phew! Completely. I think that I don't like any project that puts me in the comfort zone, I have never done things that put me in the comfort zone. My whole career I have tried to be somewhere where they push me a little bit to the limit. Let's say, I know it doesn't sound so obvious to everyone, but suddenly opening a bookstore in a country like Peru is leaving your comfort zone. Suddenly, doing food criticism in a country where everyone is used to adulation is stepping out of your comfort zone a little. So, I think that, happily, life has allowed me to constantly leave my comfort zone and get messy.

-I remember that in the second season you said that when you came to the program you didn't register almost anyone. Is it still the same now?

-Well no, I play the character a little, but for example I had never seen Austin (Palao) and his father in my life. No idea. Just like the Hurtado ladies. They told me: “They are the daughters of Chibolín.” Who will it be?

-Don't you know who Chibolín is?

-Yes, I can locate it, of course, but I didn't know them.

-On the networks they wonder if you always walk as upright as you see in the program

-Well, it's not that I walk through life like that, but there are moments that require solemnity and I like to live up to each moment.

