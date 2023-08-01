A few days ago the existence of an alleged serial killer in the United States became known. Rex Heuermann confessed to the authorities that he had taken the lives of at least three women.

Heuermann’s ex-wife Asa Ellerup, revealed what happened to his family after the capture of the so-called Gilgo Beach serial killer.

The newspaper The Post He also told what happened to his family after Heuermann’s arrest. The estranged wife of the confessed killer said her two children “cried themselves to sleep” after the arrest, which left their Long Island home completely destroyed inside.

Ellerup, 59, told the outlet she was filled with anxiety after investigators spent 12 days searching her Massapequa Park home for evidence in the alleged slayings.

The damage is so severe, he said, that he doesn’t even have a bed to sleep on. “I woke up in the middle of the night, shaking. My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not kids. They are adults but they are my children, and my son is developmentally disabled and cried himself to sleep,” Ellerup said.

For her part, Victoria Heuermann expressed feeling “not human”.

“She meant what they have done to them and the family is not even human. They were just complete animals. They were treated like animals,” Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, explained.

The woman stressed that although the house seems uninhabitable, “it is the only thing I have.

“We got another chair from the basement and upstairs so my son and I can sit and talk. He’s so distraught and doesn’t understand, and as a mother, I have no answers for him,” she said.

They found the remains of 10 women

Rex Heuermann, who is an architect and father of two, was arrested in connection with the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders. The arrest is related to the so-called ‘Gilgo Four’, women found days apart in late 2010.

The investigation that led to the arrest revolved around the discovery of more than 10 sets of human remains along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County between December 2010 and April 2011.

Most of the victims were sex workers with green or hazel eyes. But there were also two exceptions: a 2-year-old girl and a young Asian man.

