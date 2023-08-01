After an illness, Daniela Mezzacane, historic face of Telenorba, the Apulian broadcaster, died forever: she was only 59 years old

A very serious mourning has hit the world of journalism and television. In particular the local one of Puglia. Daniela Mezzacane, face of Tele Norba, presenter and journalist, died at the age of only 59 due to a serious illness that left her no way out. She leaves behind two young daughters.

His face and his voice had become famous even outside the Apulian borders. An entire career dedicated to Telenorbethe television broadcaster born in the province of Bari in 1976.

Initially she was the presenter of the 7:30 Tg Norba together with the director Vincenzo Magista. Then Tg Prima was conceived, coordinated and conducted, dealing with costume and entertainment, his greatest passions. More recently, however, you had led the Pomeriggio Norba program.

As mentioned, her beauty, her always cheerful, smiling, optimistic and brilliant being had allowed her to be successful even outside the Puglia. So much so that some time ago she was invited to Rai 1 by Gigi Marzullo who interviewed her asking her to tell her story.

Unfortunately life has not been kind to Daniela and some time ago she discovered that she was suffering from an illness. Bad that she, unfortunately, she eventually she has it defeat.

She passed away yesterday at the age of only 59 years oldher beloved Ciccio husband and the two adored daughters, Donatella and Francesof which she was very proud.

The pain for the death of Daniela Mazzacane

Anyone who wants can give a last farewell to the journalist Wednesdayat 10:00 in the morning, in the church of San Ferdinando di Bari.

Incalculable the ache of all those who loved her and who had had the pleasure of sharing a piece of the road, private life or workplace with her.

Maurice Angelillo for example, director of Norba News, wrote about Daniela: