The regional government today holds a monographic session in which the reduction of rates for farmers, ranchers and carriers will also be approved
The Governing Council will today approve the abolition of taxes for important sectors of the regional economy and a package of measures to help families and businessmen in the Region of Murcia overcome the economic problems that arose as a result of the war in Ukraine.
The autonomous Executive advances its meeting from Thursday to this morning
#shock #plan #war #includes #increase #rental #aid
Leave a Reply