In 2013, the Cavalli Foundation was born in Alhama de Murcia, with the aim of creating a sanctuary for abandoned horses. Ten years later they have launched the campaign ‘SOS, our herd is in danger, 30 days to save our herd’ with the aim of raising the 40,000 euros necessary for the construction of a new shelter, since its current facilities, located in the district of La Costera de Alhama, are owned by a ‘vulture fund’, the same that has given them a period of 30 days to evict said land. Expires June 9.

The initiative to raise money is carried out through the ‘Migranodearena’ platform. “We help horses to help humans,” says Reina Candel, who runs, together with Verónica Campillo, this foundation, which currently has a total of 18 horses and about 50 companion and farm animals.

“We have another piece of land in Los Muñoces, but it is not conditioned,” say these two women, promoters of the campaign. “They kick us out, we need help to finish building a new shelter for our rescued horses and farm animals in less than a month,” they recall in their request for collaboration.

tragic end



Cavalli needs this support to condition those facilities that they acquired some time ago. Many of the equines found there were destined for a tragic end, although thanks to the work carried out, these animals now carry out activities that support the sanctuary, as will happen in the future enclosure.

«With the economic crisis, many horses ended up abandoned on the street or taken to slaughterhouses; a disaster,” they say from the entity. In addition, they remember that they help horses “to help people with different therapies” Until last Tuesday they had received 39 donations and with a collection of 2,452 euros, only 6% of the money needed. They are also carrying out the same campaign among British citizens interested in contributing their collaboration, in this case they have raised 1,000 euros.

“Cavalli is solidarity, bond and well-being” is how these representatives define this sanctuary that rescues and rehabilitates, until the animal is adopted.