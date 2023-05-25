













Dragons Dogma 2 is a reality and this is the first advance | EarthGamer

From what can be seen, it follows the same line as the previous one, with a medieval approach where it is necessary to face legendary creatures from European folklore.

Although one or the other of the creatures seen also have an oriental style that is somewhat reminiscent of the Middle East.

Capcom noted that Dragon’s Dogma 2 It’s still in development, which is why I can’t share a precise release date or window. However, what can be seen in action is very promising.

We recommend: Alan Wake II presents its gameplay and its release date during the PlayStation Showcase.

The creative process for the game began last year. Another thing that can be seen in the trailer is that the Pawn companion system returns. These allies, just like enemies, will react to the player’s actions.

Fountain: Capcom.

The way they will act will be dynamically. Just to cite a few examples this will vary if the player decides to cling to the back of the monster in turn or attack it from afar.

The chosen vocation allows you to select a play style and determine the use of swords, bow and arrow, and even magic.

Anything goes to dominate enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2which is developed based on Capcom’s RE ENGINE graphics engine.

Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen! Finally, Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes its debut in today’s PlayStation Showcase. Watch the 1st trailer for a look at the deep, explorable fantasy world that awaits.

#DragonsDogma2 #DD2 pic.twitter.com/pNvZ8NQBIa — Dragon’s Dogma (@DragonsDogma) May 24, 2023

What about the plot of Dragon’s Dogma 2? Although the trailer The PlayStation Showcase does not show it at all, it is known that everything begins with the protagonist locked in an underground prison.

Even from there he hears the echo of the dragon’s voice in the mist of his lost memories. As it happened in the first game, his heart is now in the power of this mythical beast. So the new Arisen sets out on a journey to annihilate him.

Fountain: Capcom.

But defeating a fire-breathing creature with claws and fangs that can fly is no easy feat, and that’s why he needs allies to deal with it.

In the PlayStation presentation there is no mention of what consoles this game is for, although many imagined that it would reach Sony’s.

However, Capcom announced shortly after that it is a cross-platform title. It is confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam.

Apart from Dragon’s Dogma 2 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.