Much ado About Nothing. The Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office announced with great fanfare that there were already dates for the hearings and to prosecute the former mayor of Mazatlán Luis Guillermo Benítez. And in this sense, the crime for which it is being placed in the hands of criminal justice was announced: alleged irregular performance of public function”. This crime is considered “non-serious”. So, after so much circus, after so many promises from Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, from the State Congress and the entire government apparatus that anticipated that the full weight of the law will be applied, well now everything is heading towards a possible administrative sanction. And look at how Luis Guillermo Benítez, in the interview he gave this reporter last week, He already anticipated that the crimes that he was sought to be charged with were “non-serious.” It would be an administrative crime.

And what does that mean? Well, it could be disqualification from holding public office for a few years. And point. Nothing to return what was stolen. Less going to jail. This entire scenario confirms that the case of Luis Guillermo Benítez is more political than judicial. It is more, to give him a lesson, than to apply the law. What’s more, to sanction him politically than to get him to return the millions that he obtained illegally in the four years that he remained mayor. Do not punish the “Chemist” with the full weight of the law. Not forcing him to return the money that he illegally seized was appropriated, is impunity. And it is undoubtedly a political cost that those who govern Sinaloa today will have to pay sooner or later.

He arbitrary increase in toll rates on highways, added to the very high price of gasolineIt will have its consequences for everyone. Traveling at the moment in your vehicle on the country’s highways is simply frustrating. Each booth that is reached is a mention to the Government, to the 4T and to the president. Undoubtedly, the consequences of the increase in toll rates and the high prices of gasoline, are already having an impact on increases in food prices. No one in their right mind could have thought that such an increase would not have its consequences. And that they do not leave that it is better to travel on the free roads. And that they do not leave that first are the poor. Because this hits everyone’s economy.

Have you already compared food prices? But we’re good, very good. Mazatlán has been immersed since last Thursday in its maximum party, the International Carnival 2023. The hotels report a good occupancy. Restaurants are very busy. The economy is active among those who are dedicated to the sale of products in permanent and semi-permanent positions.

The traffic of vehicles unhinges at times the circulation in the main avenues of Mazatlán. The boardwalk, since Friday night, was already being occupied by families to save places and enjoy the parade this Sunday. As always, the agandalle appeared and the rental of chairs that they promise to prohibit is here.