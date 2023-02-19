the theme of Nairo Quintana and his disqualification from Tour de France It continues to give people something to talk about and another chapter of this novel has been written.

Quintana is still looking for a team for 2023 and has encountered several obstacles, but the main one is that his two Tour analyzes that resulted with the substance tramadol have him against the wall.

Tramadol is not a substance that is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), so your case is not a positive.

More problems

However, it is prohibited with the International Cycling Union (UCI) in competition, for which the decision was made to penalize him.

Today, Nairo can compete, he has no ban, but he has not found a group to do it.

Once he reiterated that he was not going to retire, in a press conference, he warned that he would go to Europe to get a contract, but he is still in Colombia.

The Boyacá cyclist made news again, as the head of the Arkea-Samsic, the team he has been with since 2020, spoke about him again.



Emmanuel Hubert He charged against the Colombian, with whom he parted ways, the day after confirming that he will continue with the squad, but at that moment the problem arose in the French Tour.

Strong declarations

Hubert was blunt and claimed that although he had trusted Nairo, he betrayed him.

“We speak as adults and there was a time when I could not continue with this scheme when there were suspicions about him (Quintana),” the leader told the French newspaper, L’Equipe.

And he added: “I always had confidence, but what exasperates me is that here there was a form of betrayal. Today, when all the teams look at the fragility of the sponsors, we have to go straight. And that doesn’t suit us.”

