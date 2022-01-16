Yesterday we experienced an episode of those that stain football. A Betis fan threw a PVC stick at Joan Jordan, a Sevilla player, which hit the player’s head. The game was stopped to see the status of the player, and to make decisions about the game, which was finally called off.
The Betis players, who were harmed by this decision, as they had drawn and had the momentum to come back, denounced that Sevilla did not want to play. In fact, Víctor Camarasa, in a Twitter post, wanted to denounce that Lopetegui had invited Joan Jordan to pretend to be dizzy, so that the meeting would be suspended.
This is normal for him to anger the Betis squad, since he is not to blame for a person deciding to carry out this shameful attack and he believes that Sevilla wanted to take advantage of that situation. The player’s state of health, as seen in several images, was good, and with the aggressor’s arrest, the match should have resumed.
Víctor Camarasa wanted to make it clear on his social networks and point to Lopetegui, as his gesture is tremendously unsportsmanlike. Violence is a scourge in sport, which must be combated without palliatives, but it cannot serve as an excuse for someone to exaggerate and want to be favored.
This controversy will bring a tail and can heat up the atmosphere between two teams and hobbies too much, in which sparks usually fly. If everything had remained an anecdote, with the clear punishment of the fan who carried out the attack, now there would not be so much danger, nor would we have to ask ourselves if such a beautiful derby should end behind closed doors. Sevilla should have continued playing, as there was no danger, and in no case should they have faked greater damage to Joan, because in addition to frightening the spectators, it is a tremendously unsportsmanlike gesture that should never occur.
