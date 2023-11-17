Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The seventh week of the Emirates Longines Show Jumping League competitions will begin on Saturday at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort, under the supervision of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and the sponsorship of Longines, the sponsor of the league, with the support and assistance of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. They will be held on Saturday and Sunday in two fields, the main field, and the competitions will begin at nine o’clock in the morning. And the second field, and its competitions begin at ten in the morning.

With the competitions of the seventh week of the league, male and female riders from all jumping categories will complete their readiness and readiness to participate in the international show jumping championships in the UAE season, whose activities will begin on November 23 at the Al Ain Equestrian Club, and conclude next March 3 at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

The competitions’ jury is headed by Khalil Ibrahim, and the courses for the eight rounds are designed by Youssef Al-Mahmoudi. Jumping riders from the categories of cubs, beginners, “juniors”, the second level and the first level category, and young jumping horses aged “4, 5, 6” years old, participate in an average of two competitions for each category. It is held with the specifications of one round, two stages, two special stages, and a round with distinction.

The designs of the obstacle courses and heights for each competition vary from the other, while they start at a height of “80-90” cm for horses aged 4 years, and the height increases according to the level of each category, until the height reaches 140 cm in the two first-level knights’ competitions, the first of which has the specifications of one round. On the first and second day of the round with differentiation on the second day at the conclusion of the competitions.