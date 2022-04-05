Carlos Alcaraz together with the members of his team, who accompanied him in Miami, celebrating the victory harvested last Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium. / EFE

Carlos Alcaraz (El Palmar, 18 years old) is already a champion. After making history last Sunday with his title in Miami, the tennis player who is called to dominate the racket sport in the coming years is already attracting media interest similar to that of Nadal, Djokovic or Federer. Everyone wants to know where this young man from Murcia came from.