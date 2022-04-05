Tennis
The prodigy from El Palmar has at his disposal a large team that Ferrero directs and that ensures that he only cares about tennis
Carlos Alcaraz (El Palmar, 18 years old) is already a champion. After making history last Sunday with his title in Miami, the tennis player who is called to dominate the racket sport in the coming years is already attracting media interest similar to that of Nadal, Djokovic or Federer. Everyone wants to know where this young man from Murcia came from.
#squires #Carlos #Alcaraz
Leave a Reply