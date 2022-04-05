With almost three thousand kilometers of coastline facing the South Atlantic, the Northeast of Brazil has a thriving beach scene, unspoiled nature, rich historical and cultural heritage, among other attractions of this unique region.

Some of the country’s most exclusive beach retreats can be found on this stretch, which runs from the state of Bahia to Ceará. Deserted beaches with coconut trees, natural pools, mangroves, small fishing villages and cities with surprising infrastructure are some of the tourist offerings that are spread across the coastal area that is consistently popular with visitors.

Places to visit on the Northeast coast

Morro de Sao Paulo – Bahia

At the northern end of Tinharé Island, approximately 60 kilometers from Salvador, Bahia, the idyllic Morro de São Paulo is accessible only by boat or plane. Flanked by sandy beaches and coconut palms, the car-free island town is a thriving resort and hotel area, with jungle hikes, festive nightlife and some of the most beautiful beaches on the Bahian coast.

Mangue Seco – Sergipe

Mangue Seco is a village of about 200 inhabitants, located on the border between Bahia and Sergipe. Although it does not have a great hotel infrastructure, the place is a beautiful hideaway hidden between the freshwater beach of Rio Real and the coast. Dunes, coconut trees, lots of sun and paradisiacal beaches are outstanding features of the region. The nearest airport is Aracajú, 130 kilometers from Mangue Seco. Renting a 4×4 vehicle makes the journey easier.

Carneiros Beach – Alagoas

Crystal clear sea and natural pools surrounded by coconut trees as far as the eye can see form the paradisiacal setting of Praia dos Carneiros. The place offers great infrastructure – cozy inns, restaurants and beach huts with fish and seafood dishes. This whole scenario is completed with a photo in front of the famous Igrejinha de Carneiros, built in the 18th century and dedicated to Saint Benedict. Carneiros is the ideal destination for anyone visiting Recife or Port of Chickens (at a distance of 56 kilometers).

Fernando de Noronha – Pernambuco

The island of Fernando de Noronha is the best kept secret in the Brazilian Northeast. Although it is a higher cost destination, as it involves island access fees, accommodation, restaurants and activities like diving and boat trips, exploring the waters of Noronha is worth any effort. Just go to the viewpoint to watch the dolphins, dive in the crystal clear waters of Baía do Sancho or venture out on a snorkel in Baía dos Porcos to understand the magic of the place.

Ponta do Seixas – Paraíba

Located at the easternmost point of the continental Americas, Praia do Seixas, also known as Ponta do Seixas, offers leisure, diving and adventure. Natural pools of warm water and abundant marine life provide visitors with an unforgettable tour, just a few kilometers away from the capital of Paraíba.

Pipa Beach – Rio Grande do Norte

Supported by coconut trees, dunes, cliffs and Atlantic Forest, Pipa is formed by four beaches that together extend for more than 10 kilometers, on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte. In addition to the spectacular views, the warm ocean water attracts native turtles and dolphins. The small seaside town offers plenty of dining, shopping and nightlife with parties and live music.

Jericoacoara – Ceará

This destination in Ceará, close to the capital Fortaleza, is a true paradise nestled between the Atlantic and the huge white sand dunes. Jericoacoara offers exquisite inns and excellent restaurant options, in addition to being the ideal place to take a buggy ride through the dunes or practice extreme wind and sea sports, such as kitesurfing and windsurfing.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat