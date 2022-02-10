The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the most successful manga / anime of recent years and is particularly popular thanks to its cast of charismatic and captivating characters, which gave birth to various films, the manga sequel The Four Knight of Apocalypse and tie-in video games, such as the ambitious The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. What we propose today is the diane cosplaythe giantess of the Seven Deadly Sins, made by xerora ren.

Diane is a descendant of the clan of giants and a member of the Seven Deadly Sins under the command of Meliodas and represents the sin of envy, but on the contrary she has a sociable and very selfless character. Given her size, she has great strength and can manipulate the earth at will.

The cosplay made by xerora ren is really well made and faithful to the original counterpart. As you can see in the shots below, the costume and hairstyle are practically identical to those of the original Diane and there is a great attention to detail, such as for the snake tattoo that symbolizes the sin of Envy, and then there is the hammer Gideon, the Sacred Treasure of the giantess. The location chosen for the shot is particularly apt and gives that extra touch of character to the cosplay that never fails.

If you are a fan of Nakaba Suzuki’s work, we also recommend Elizabeth of Shirosaki cosplay as a Boar Hat maid.

What do you think of the cosplay of Diane from the Seven Deadly Sins by xerora ren?