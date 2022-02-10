There Aston Martin is the first team to actually reveal the 2022 car unlike Red Bull which yesterday painted the show car designed by Liberty Media with the 2022 sponsors.

There AMR22 unveiled today in Gaydon will be the one that will actually be baptized tomorrow on the occasion of the filming day scheduled at Silverstone, a shakedown scheduled to verify that everything works in view of the pre-testing scheduled in Barcelona from Wednesday 23 to Friday 25 February.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll have removed the veils from the 2022 single-seater with which they will try to redeem a 2021 concluded just in seventh place in the Constructors’ standings. Above the first images of the Aston Martin AMR22 collected in one Photo gallery. Below, however, the video clip of the presentation of the British car.