The publisher netmarble and the developer Netmarble F&C have shared a new gameplay video for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin on the occasion of Game Developers Conference 2023.

The open world title announced in January 2023 and based on the famous anime and manga is in development for consoles, PCs and smartphones, but does not yet have a release date. See it in action below.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin – Gameplay

Source: netmarble Street Gematsu