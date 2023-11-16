Netmarble has shared new information, videos and images for the open-world action RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Originon the occasion of the event G Star 2023 which will take place from today until November 19th in South Korea.

At G-Star 2023, Netmarble presents a demo version of the new The Seven Deadly Sins: Originthe successor of The Seven Deadly Sins: GRAND CROSS.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is set in the period between The Seven Deadly Sins And Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Tristanson of the main characters of the original title Meliodas and Elizabethexplores various locations with his companions in an attempt to save the continent Britanniawhere time and space are distorted due to the escape of the “Star Fragment”.

The story of the demo focuses on Tristan’s encounter with the artifact known as the Star Shard while exploring an unknown region near the lake Pernes. Here a strange phenomenon occurs and characters from the past return to Britannia. Tristan sets out to discover the secrets of the Star Shard.

The incredible graphics developed with Unreal Engine increases immersion in the story. The art style of the game faithfully reflects that of the original anime and will surely delight fans of the series. At the same time, details such as fluttering hair, waves in the water, wind movement and shadows, along with graphics that express the characteristics of different times and places, continue to give the feeling of watching an animation of quality like that of the previous game. The gripping story and stunning graphics will allow veteran and new players to enjoy this title.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin it is characterized by more advanced strategies than the previous title. Players can form a team with four different heroes and can switch characters depending on the situation, developing their own fighting style by combining different heroes and weapons. Each hero will be equipped with one of three different weapons. Since abilities and lethal moves change depending on the weapon type, players can enjoy experimenting with many different strategies. For example, if Tristan is gifted with Double Swords, players can attack in quick succession at a faster speed. However, if it is equipped with a Great Sword you can unleash more powerful attacks, albeit at a slower speed than the Dual Swords. Additionally, the Dual Swords allow Tristan to use a lethal technique capable of knocking a meteor from the sky, while the Great Sword allows Tristan to use a technique capable of knocking an enemy back in a straight line.

It is also possible to carry out a combined attack, accompanied by cutscenes that vary based on the party’s formation. For example, Tristan and Meliodas’ Combo Attack knocks down enemies with Tristan’s meteor and Meliodas’ fire. Howzer and Gilthunder’s Combo Attack attacks enemies with storm and electricity. The Tag Skill, which activates if the player switches heroes, is also a noteworthy point: the player can attack enemies with the characters’ lethal moves even in the middle of the switch.

Players can use eight different characters, including Tioreh, Tristan, King and Meliodas, to explore various maps such as “Nest of big Bird” And “Fisherman’s Cabin”. Players can freely explore the maps and experience the thrill of exploring caves, discovering secret locations, or defeating monsters. Since each character has different adventuring abilities, players can quickly solve quests if they choose the right hero for the situation. For example, Tristan can move objects, while Howzer can jump high. Meanwhile, Tioreh can fly and Gilthunder can hit objects with the thunder spear.

It will also be possible to use means of transport such as Manta Hawkwhich allows you to fly around the map, or dive into the lake and dedicate yourself to underwater exploration, taking into account that it will be possible to remain immersed for only three minutes before drowning.

In the end, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin offers dynamic gameplay, allowing monsters to change behavior depending on the weather and climate. For example, the werebear carries a torch or sleeps during the night, while the forest moth appears only during the night hours.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is currently in development for consoles, PC and mobile devices.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin – Trailer

Source: Netmarble Street Gematsu