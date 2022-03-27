Although the anime of The Seven Deadly Sins It’s over, that’s not to say the franchise is forgotten. Especially since a new movie is on the way and a trailer for it was released this weekend.

Only this time it is not a video preview as such, but rather an image that comes directly from the AnimeJapan 2022. This convention brings together many news related to the world of manga and anime.

The image belongs to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgha film that will be exclusive to Netflix and it will be divided into two parts. In this you can see Meliodas on the left, but with an older age than at the end of the anime.

This is normal since this tape is part of the epilogue of the story. The two designs that follow are from the son he had with Elizabeth, tristan. The first reflects him as a child, but in the second he appears older.

It is not yet known how many years have passed in this film, but in the second design tristan he looks more like a young man. He is the protagonist of this story and must visit the edinburgh castle.

The idea is that he can control his immense power effectively before he harms other people. Not for nothing descends from Clan of the Goddesses and the demons in the series. As planned, this film will be released this year.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 is coming! here’s the new art that dropped today at Anime Japan!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh does not yet have a date

It just doesn’t have a release date or window yet. There is currently a teaser from The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh but it is too preliminary.

One of the most criticized aspects of the film is that it will not have traditional animation.

Or at least that is what the advance shared a long time ago suggests and that you can see in this note. Computer generated graphics or CGI are being used with the technique of cel shading.

The bad thing is that it does not have a good quality. For now Netflix you have not shared a new video of this movie The Seven Deadly Sins but we hope that the criticism has had an effect.

At least to motivate the team in charge to do a better job in terms of the use of CGI, because the truth is that what is shown is very basic. To the extent that there was no lack of fans who complained that the video game of ni no kuni looks better than the first teaser.

