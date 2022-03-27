Today, Sunday, the premiere of the season 12 of the series “Neighbors” through Las Estrellas, Televisa’s stellar channel. The fans of this show are anxious for the new chapters, which in turn will have a very different atmosphere, since the beloved will not be there “Benito Rivers”a character that was played by the young Mexican actor Octavio Ocanawho unfortunately lost his life in October of last year, as a result of a bullet to the head.

The premiere of the new season of “Neighbors”means many Mixed feelings for the relatives of Octavio Ocañabetween the joy to remember the trajectory he had as an actor, as well as the sadness for what happened.

The Pérez Ocaña family visited the forum where seasons 12 and 13 of “Neighbors” were recorded. On her Instagram account, Bertha Ocaña, one of the twin sisters of the deceased actor, told how it was to be in the said in the absence of Octavio.

You can’t imagine how difficult it was to be in the ‘Neighbors’ forum without him, it hurt in the depths of my soul.

Before the photograph he shared was taken, they were remembering every moment “that we lived by his side in the corridors of Televisa”, in the recording forums and of course, the beginnings of his career as an actor, “how much it cost him especially to my dad, achieving a career as special, as impeccable and as memorable as the one he had”.

The family of “Benito Rivers”.

Today, almost five months after the death of Octavio Ocaña, his parents and sisters have to live on memories.

“He left us many, not only as an artist, in our case he left us the best memory in the world, he was a son, a brother and today he is the star that shines the brightest in our world, in our sky, in our blood and in our souls” .

Bertha Ocaña stated that as a familythey are moved by the new seasons of “Neighbors”, because it was very important that the character of “Benito Rivers” had an outcome in the story“Well, the show for them and for everyone must continue, it is something that continues to be difficult for us to understand, but we try to make it so, without a doubt it was a character that many of us grew up with, it was a character that stole thousands of hearts” .

In addition, recalled that his brother, when he went out into the street, was not Octavio Ocaña, but “Benito Rivers”since wherever he went, “that’s what they called him and he always liked it, he learned to live with that name that marked his life and the day he left this world, he left us without that Benito too.”

On the other hand, a few days ago a preview of the new season of this series created by Eugenio Derbez and produced by Elías Solorio was released. In one part of said preview, the character “Lorena Rivers” (played by actress Ana Bertha Espín) informs “Frankie Rivers” (César Bono) and “Liz” (Talitha Becker), that their son “Benito” is he had been left in a series that would bring him closer to the stars.