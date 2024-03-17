'The Bear', which in the last edition of the Emmy Awards was crowned best comedy series, will have a fourth season, the specialized media Deadline reported this Thursday.

That production announced in November that it was going to have a third season and different sources confirmed to the magazine that there will also be a fourth.

Hulu's FX channel, where it is broadcast, has declined to comment on the news.

Led by Jeremy Allen White, known until its premiere in 2022 for “Shameless”, 'The Bear' focuses on the story of Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, a Michelin star chef who has to take over his brother's sandwich restaurant after his brother's suicide.

'The Bear' stood out last January at the Emmys for best comedy series and won the award for best lead actor in a comedy. He also won recognition for best comedy direction, best script, best actress (Ayo Edebiri) and supporting actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

