We take a look at the lesser-known works of Marcello Gandini.

Last week we received the sad news that Marcello Gandini has passed away. The design hero died on March 13, 2024. The automotive industry has lost a legendary character, because there are few designers. so influential been like Marcello Gandini.

Dear Colleague @dizono once made this excellent article about the 10 best designs by Gandini. These are the cars you see everywhere now. And yes, you can't talk about Marcello Gandini and not mention the e Lamborghini Miura, Countach, Diablo and the like. Or the Lancia Stratos, Fiat X 1/9 or Alfa Romeo Carabo. You can say that Gandini shaped the supercar.

Once again, all well-known designs will have been reviewed, but we wanted to put more emphasis on Gandini's lesser-known works. Less known does not mean less impressive.

Fiat Dino Coupe

1967

We're cheating a little bit with this one, because it's not 100% a Gandini design. The foundation was laid by Giorgetto Giugiaro in 1963. Gandini was then allowed to try to make something beautiful out of it. Pininfarina did the Fiat Dino Spider and some prototypes for the coupe, but in the end it was Marcello Gandini who was allowed to design the coupe. It is still one of the most beautiful Fiats ever built.

Autobianchi A112

1969

A small car doesn't have to be boring, bare or tasteless. Of course, the Hyundai Atos proved that it could be done, by the way. The Autobianchi A112 is actually one of the first luxury small cars. In Italy, a large car does not equal a properly functioning phallus, so there was a lot of demand for this class-transcending little one. This was partly due to the great appearance of the car.

With a smaller car it is more difficult to add character (after all, you are stuck with a cabin that people have to fit into). But, with the round headlights, bulging front wings and pronounced shoulder line, Gandini designed a great car. Timeless too, because the model went into production in 1969 and lasted until 1986!

Jaguar Ascot

1977

Say what you want about Gandini, but he did like a wedge shape. The Jaguar Ascot was a concept from 1977. Jaguar had had the same design language for years and in 1977 they did not yet know that they could continue to use the same design language for decades to come. That's why Jaguar calls on Bertone for much-needed inspiration. Technically this is just a Jaguar XJ-S, complete with a 5.3 liter V12, but with a shortened wheelbase.

The special thing about the Ascot was that it was considerably more spacious, but more compact and lighter. The bodywork was made of aluminum for lighter weight. It would not come to a production model: Jaguar simply continued to build old, trusted XJs and XJ-Ss with a minimal budget until the early 1990s. However, we can see some elements in other cars, not coincidentally also from Gandini.

BMW 5 Series (E12)

1972

Here too we are cheating a bit, because the foundation was laid by Paul Bracq (talk about top designers!). Gandini was allowed to work on the 5 Series because of Bertone, who was hired by BMW.

We can't name the E12 and not talk about the concept version, the 2200ti Garmisch. This car was – in retrospect – a harbinger of what BMW would do.

With the E12, Gandini respected BMW's style, but with the Garmisch, Gandini gave a taste of what was also possible. A grille that extends below the bumper line, a sloping rear. Man, this is just a modern BMW, but sleek!

Citroen BX

1982

Admittedly, this cannot really be counted among Gandini's lesser-known works. In fact, it is one of his most successful designs. This one also comes from his Bertone period. The design was originally conceived for the Reliant FW77, a car that hardly came to fruition:

Then there is the Volvo Tundra Concept. Here the contours become somewhat clearly visible:

The design is far too exotic for Volvo, but it is clear that Bertone could apply it to another car, a new mid-size car from Citroën. The BX is an absolute design milestone in the history of the car.

The BX is very spacious, practical, clearly a Citroën, stubborn, timeless and not pushy. Ultimately it also lasted a very long time, because the Break remained in production until 1994.

Maserati

But the Biturbos are from Pierangelo Andreani, right? That's completely right! However, Maserati was in a difficult position. The Biturbo was actually a bit too cheap for its reliability (just like the undersigned is too short for its weight). The Biturbo had to last longer and look more expensive. So more upmarket. Gandini was the man behind all Biturbo updates. The first came in 1987:

The second one in the early 1990s was also by him:

Ultimately, the Biturbo evolved into the Ghibli II and Quattroporte, which were now two classes higher in the market than the original biturbos. Of course, the quality, performance and luxury were better, but don't underestimate the design:

Cizeta V16T

1991

Gandini was not only the architect for the supercar in the 60s, but also in the 70s. And '80. And hey, he was still very active in the early 1990s, because the Lamborghini Diablo and Bugatti EB110 are both Gandini designs. So is this Cizeta V16T. While Gandini had to restrain himself from Bugatti and Lamborghini, he was fortunately allowed to go all out on the Cizeta V16T.

In fact, Lamborghini didn't want the Diablo to be too exuberant, so Gandini used an early sketch for the Diablo for the Cizeta V16T. Folding, gills, double folding headlights and double fog lights: it was all possible. The special proportions were due to the V16 engine (two Urraco eight-cylinders connected together) that was located transversely.

Nissan AP-X

1993

In the 1990s, Japanese car brands were more ambitious than ever. They were outdoing each other, especially in the field of technology. Because the maximum power was 280 hp, the Japanese tried to outdo each other with the most premium discoveries that you now pay extra for on your German: four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, active aerodynamics, water cooling for the intercooler: that was already possible in Japan 30 years ago.

The Nissan AP-X was a design tour de force and Gandini's help was asked for it. Not only did the car have to look great, but it also had to have very low air resistance. Marcello succeeded in this, because the Cd value is 0.20, lower than your EV… under the hood was a 250 hp 3.0 V6 that was linked to a CVT automatic transmission. A special mention for the interior, because that was his way ahead of time!

Qvale Mangusta

2000

We'll continue with Gandini's lesser-known works, but you probably remember this one. De Tomaso made many supercars (such as the Pantera), but it was time for something different in the 1990s. The TVR Griffith is an instant hit, just like many other (somewhat) affordable roadsters. Marcello Gandini is commissioned to develop a similar roadster. Gandini also drove a Griffith for a while to get an idea of ​​what the competition was like. While the Griffith was an E-Type interpretation, the Bigua was completely different.

But if it is the De Tomaso Bigua, why do we call it the Qvale Mangusta? This was due to the fragile health of Alejandro De Tomaso who had suffered a stroke. As a result, the Italian government was a bit hesitant to invest. The American De Tomaso importer (Kjell Qvale) saw potential in it and pumped money into it. After a screen etching with De Tomaso, Qvale took over the entire project. 284 copies were made.

Bonus: Renault Magnum

1990

The undersigned does not understand much about trucks. A Mack or Peterbilt is cool, drivers want a Scania with a V8 and Dafs come from the Netherlands. But that was it. But we all know the Renault Magnum. Normally you can't do much with a truck design. Gandini could do that. This was partly due to Renault's drive for innovation. The Magnum had a flat bottom. The cabin was separate from the engine compartment.

Once again it is Gandini's design that is particularly timeless. The Renault Magnum came onto the market in 1990, but lasted until 2014. Until recently you could encounter them on the Formula 1 paddock:

If you would rather also view Gandini's well-known works in public, check out this brilliant article by my dear colleague @machielvdd.

This article Lesser-known works by Marcello Gandini: Top 10! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Lesserknown #works #Marcello #Gandini #Top