Toyota presents the renewed one GR Yaris with important aesthetic and mechanical innovations, making the compact car even sportier. Among the new features stand out the new 8-speed GR Direct Automatic Transmission and a 1.6 3-cylinder engine updated until 280 HP. The restyling range, called “Circuit”is available in Europe in the first half of 2024, including improvements such as an additional radiator, one intercooler spray and a modified air intake.

New Toyota Yaris GR engine

The power of the new Toyota Yaris GR has been increased by 19 HP and the torque has increased by 30 Nm, bringing the maximum values ​​from 261 HP and 360 Nm to 280 HP and 390 Nm.

Engine power goes from 261 to 280 HP

In parallel with the power increase, measures have been implemented to ensure thereliability long-term, with extensive testing on the track and in rallies. Changes include a reinforced distributionnew materials for exhaust valves, a increase in injection pressure of D-4ST fuel, lighter and more wear-resistant pistons, and a new intake pressure sensor.

Toyota Yaris GR automatic transmission

The introduction of the new eight-speed automatic transmission it is one of the most significant aspects of the GR Yaris project, offered as an option together with the consolidated one six-speed manual gearbox. The automatic transmission was designed to maximize speed while climbing. The software of the transmission is calibrated to detect the way in which the driver uses the brakes and accelerator, anticipating the necessary gear changes.

8-speed GR Direct Automatic Transmission

This system has proven times over fastest lap compared to the manual gearbox in track tests. The automatic transmission benefits from a new torque control system and a highly reactive linear solenoid.

A new driving mode selection function allows you to customize the car for sporty or everyday driving, with modes Sports, Normal and Echo which change various settings, including power steering, air conditioning, throttle response and the instrument display. The automatic transmission also adjusts the operating logics based on the selected mode.

New Yaris GR front 3/4 New Yaris GR front New Yaris GR rear New Yaris GR side New Yaris GR rear 3/4 New Yaris GR interior New Yaris GR cockpit dashboard Instrument panel display Engine compartment Photos of the new Toyota Yaris GR (restyling)

The system of GR-FOUR permanent all-wheel driveelectronically controlled, ensures optimal grip and traction, adjusting the balance between front and rear traction in three modes: Normal, Sport and Track.

Yaris GR trim

The GR Yaris has a lightweight body that has been made even more rigid with a 13% increase in spot welds and the application of approximately 24% more structural adhesive. This improved yaw response, steering feedback and grippy feel, contributing to an already stiff and rewarding chassis.

The platform was designed specifically for the car, combining the front section of the GA-B structure of the Yaris with a new rear end made with GA-C platform by Toyota.

Yaris GR side view

The suspension systems, light but rigid, remain confirmed with MacPherson at the front e double wishbones at the rear. With the addition extra bolts to secure the front shock absorbers to the bodywork reduces misalignments during intense driving. The front and rear springs They have been optimized for performance and handling control.

Inside the GR Yaris significant changes have been made to give it a sporty appearance to the passenger compartment, following the “driver first” principles. The GR team took inspiration from pilots of racing and rallies to reposition the controls, making them more accessible. Controls such as intercooler spray, VSC-OFF and hazard lights have been moved closest to the driver for quick access when using racing restraints.

Cockpit dashboard, with all controls closer to the driver

The field of view driver's experience has been improved by lowering the upper edge of the dashboard, changing the position of the rear-view mirror and tilting the control panel towards the driver. The instrumentation includes a new 12.3 inch digital cockpit with normal and sports layouts, the latter focused on sports performance.

Precise adjustments have been made for the best riding position, with the seat lowered by 25 mm and the steering wheel adjusted accordingly. Changes to the shift feel were made to suit racing driving, following the recommendations of Akio Toyodathe Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Outside the basic configuration of the Yaris GR remains unchanged, maintaining thethree door car, with only the rear lights, antenna and external rear-view mirrors taken from the standard version. Each element has been reviewed for optimization downforce, aerodynamics and grip.

New Toyota Yaris GR front

At the front, a new one steel mesh for the lower grille it has been optimized for balance between thickness, strength and weight reduction. The side grille has a larger opening, while the lower bumper has a new split construction for easier and reduce repair or replacement costs.

In the rear section, an opening in the lower edge of the bottom seal aids air leaking from the floor, reducing aerodynamic drag, improving handling and stability, and dissipating heat from the exhaust system. Fog lights and reversing lights have been moved and integrated into the rear light clusters, reducing the risk of damagewhile the brake light has been moved from the spoiler to the rear door, improving the alignment of the rear lights and facilitating the replacement or customization of the spoilers.

New Toyota Yaris GR rear 3/4

The new GR Yaris also offers new exterior color options and introduces the latest safety features Toyota Safety Sense, a navigator and a digital key. The automatic version boasts higher specifications, including 18″ forged wheelsrear and side monitors, and a JBL premium sound system.

Price, how much does the Yaris GR cost

The price of the Yaris GR is close to i 50,000 euros. The new range includes a single version called “Circuit“, equipped with a package of cooling devices, including an additional radiator, one intercooler spray and a modified air intake.

Instrument panel display

The car will be available for purchase in the first part of 2024. Toyota also plans two special editions of the Yaris GR, called Sébastien Ogier Special Edition And Kalle Rovanperä Special Editionin homage to its top pilots in World Rally Championship (WRC).

Technical specifications new GR Yaris

CHARACTERISTICS Length (mm) 3,995 Width (mm) 1,805 Height (mm) 1,455 Wheelbase (mm) 2,560 Front track (mm) 1,535 Rear track (mm) 1,565 Places 4 Curb weight (kg) 1,280 Motor 3-cylinder in-line with turbocharger and intercooler Guy G16E-GTS Bore x stroke (mm) Dimensions 87.5 x 89.7 Displacement (cc) 1,618 Max power (DIN hp/kW @ rpm)) 280/206 @ 6,500 Max torque (Nm @ rpm) 390 @ 3,250 – 4,600 Transmission 6-speed iMT manual transmission or 8-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission Transmission GR-FOUR AWD system, AWD multi-disc electronic clutch with three selectable modes Front and rear differentials Torsen LSD© Front suspension MacPherson Rear suspension Double wishbone Front brakes 18″ ventilated discs with opposed 4-piston calipers Rear brakes 16″ ventilated discs with opposing 2-piston calipers Wheels BBS 8.5J forged aluminum Tyres 225/40ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport S Fuel tank capacity (l) 50 Technical characteristics new Yaris GR

Photo Toyota Yaris GR 2024

