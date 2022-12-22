ICR Thursday, December 22, 2022, 18:52



This week’s billboard comes with a premiere for children with the sequel to ‘Puss in Boots’, called ‘The Last Wish’, which adds to the launch last week of the fantastic ‘Little Nicolás’. For the rest, it is surprising that on this occasion no Spanish premiere reaches commercial theaters.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado Puss in Boots: The Last Wish



Sequel to ‘Puss in Boots’ (2011). Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has consumed eight of his nine lives, so he sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical last wish and restore all nine of his lives.

scott cooper the crimes of the academy



Story set in 1830 about a veteran detective, Augustus Landor, who tries to solve murders committed at West Point with the help of a young cadet who would later be known to the world as Edgar Allan Poe. Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, the film stars Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Toby Jones, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Charlie Tahan and Fred Hechinge. It now has a limited release in theaters, but on January 6 it will arrive on Netflix.

kasi lemmons I Wanna Dance with Somebody



Kasi Lemmons directs this biopic about singer Whitney Houston. An unreserved portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From a choir girl in New Jersey to one of the best-selling and most awarded artists of all time, in a film with a book by Anthony McCarten and starring Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, Clarke Peters, Nafessa Williams, Tamara Tunie, Lance A. Williams, Bria D. Singleton, Kris Sidberry, and Alana Monteiro.

One rainy night a young woman abandons her baby at the doors of a church. The newborn is picked up by two men who steal abandoned babies to sell to parents willing to pay a fee. When the young woman returns to the church, repentant, she discovers the illegal business of both men and decides to join them to find the most suitable adoptive parents. On this unusual road trip, the fate of those who cross paths in the boy’s life will change radically.

Marc Dugain Eugénie Grandet



Felix Grandet reigns supreme in his modest home in Saumur, where his wife and daughter Eugenie lead a distraction-free existence. Extremely greedy, he does not take kindly to suitors who rush to ask for his daughter’s hand. Nothing should harm the colossal fortune that he hides from everyone. The sudden arrival of Grandet’s nephew, an orphaned and bankrupt Parisian dandy, turns the young woman’s life upside down. Eugenie’s love and generosity towards her cousin will plunge Father Grandet into boundless anger. In the face of his daughter, he will be more willing than ever to sacrifice everything on the altar of profit, including his own family.

Nabil Ayouch say it loud and loud



Presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, ‘Say it loud and strong’ tells the story of Anas, a former rapper who works in a cultural center. Encouraged by their new teachers, the students will try to free themselves from the weight of traditions to live their passion and express themselves through hip-hop culture.