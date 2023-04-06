Friday, April 7, 2023
The sensational gift from Ancelotti that blew up Real Madrid, video

April 6, 2023
The sensational gift from Ancelotti that blew up Real Madrid, video


Carlo Ancelotti

Carlos Ancelotti.

Carlos Ancelotti.

The merengue team defeated Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

The real Madrid they beat Barcelona 4-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou with a hat-trick from Karim Benzema and a goal from Vinícius and thus secured their ticket to the Copa del Rey final.

The Whites went ahead in the 45+1 minute with a shot by Vincius that Jules Koundé failed to clear and, in the second half, the Frenchman’s goal festival arrived.

In minute 50, he adjusted a shot from the edge of the area to the post, in minute 58 he converted the penalty committed by Franck Kessie on Vinicius into a goal and in minute 80 he scored it over Ter Stegen. Barcelona’s best chance of scoring in the second half was a powerful shot from Alejandro Balde in the 52nd minute that was cleared away by Thibaut Courtois.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

‘Day off’

The madness was experienced at the end of the game in the Real Madrid dressing room where there was dancing, laughter and total euphoria.

However, the most emotional moment that went viral was when the coach himself Carlo Ancelotti gave the victory report to the team.

The players listened carefully to the words of the Italian coach, who congratulated the group.

What nobody expected was that at the end of his talk the coach would announce a day off for the entire squad, which sparked uproar from the players and even the coach.

SPORTS

