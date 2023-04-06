The acting world is in mourning. andres garcia, a prominent Mexican interpreter who participated in numerous Mexican telenovelas that are currently being broadcast on an open signal, passed away last Tuesday, April 4, at the age of 81. His death occurred due to cirrhosis of the liver, a disease that he had been dealing with for a long time.

Because the actor began his acting career at the age of 25 and his great leap to stardom came with the movie “Pedro Navajas”, it is known that he had a great heritage. In fact, in recent months, the interpreter confessed to feeling very lonely and commented that death was a recurring thought for him, so he gave details of his fortune and who would stay with her when he left.

How much is the fortune of Andrés García?

According to the platform Celebrity Net Wortha website specialized in calculating the fortune of celebrities, it was learned that Andrés García’s estate would be valued at approximately 10 million dollars, thanks to his more than 120 appearances in film and television productions.

But his profits did not only come from the audiovisual industry. Being considered a movie star, in the last years of his life, andres garcia He made the decision to open an account on the OnlyFans platform, in which he had close to 97,000 subscribers.

The actor of Dominican origin, Andrés García, died at the age of 81. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

How many heirs did Andrés García have?

Andrés García had four children from different love affairs. Andres Jr. and Leonardo Garcia they were born from his marriage to Sandra Vale; Andrea she was his heiress in common with Fernanda Ampudia; and Michelle It was his last recognized descendant, although the actor was not aware of his birth.

Because the artist has not had a good relationship with any of his heirs, some time ago, he declared that he had no intention of meeting with them. Already on his deathbed, the relatives saw their faces again, but they could not forgive each other.

Andrés García: What is the actor's fortune and who were left as heirs? Photo: diffusion

In February 2021, through his YouTube channel, the late artist revealed that his fortune would be shared 20 percent for each of his children. However, by August 2022, it was learned that Andrés García had come to modify his will.

The actor’s final decision was to leave his wife Margarita Portillo and her sister Rosa María García as the only heirs to his fortune.

What properties does Andrés García have?

In 2020, Andrés García gave an interview to the “Ventaneando” program in which he indicated that he only had three or four large properties left in his name, including ‘El Castillo’, ‘El Bosque’ and his house in Acapulco.

In addition, he mentioned that he had a property in Laguna de Coyuca, in Guerrero, but sold it at a price lower than its value during the pandemic. “I was lucky to sell something,” he declared.