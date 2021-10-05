On Monday, October 4, the program that has stolen the hearts of the public, La voz senior, began the live concerts surprising the judges and viewers by bringing as special guests the four finalists of La voz Peru, who took the applause of the public.

The voices of Valeria Zapata, Randy Feijoo, Aldair Sánchez and Marcela Navarro were heard once again. The interpreters opened the night before starting with the first live concert; In addition, they assured to feel excited to step on the stage again.

It has been weeks of blind auditions that moved thousands of Peruvians with the harsh stories commented by older adults, who gave their best and did not stop believing in their dreams. Now, few are the participants who managed to reach this stage to try to lift the coveted glass of The senior voice 2021.

Contestant of La voz senior stole the hearts of the Pimpinela team by composing a song for them

Óscar Valdivia came to the program during one of the blind castings to seek a place in the competition and managed to be chosen by the Pimpinela team. The older adult took advantage of this space to demonstrate not only his vocal talent, but also as a composer, as he performed his own song inspired by the musical duo.

“I did a song like for the Pimpinela duo many years ago. I said one day I’m going to meet them and I’m going to give them the song to see if they like it. I was inspired by them to write it. I sing a bit to you “ , he pointed out very excited.

The song created in the 90’s is called “As if it were yesterday”Óscar performed it giving everything on stage and making all the jurors turn immediately, in addition to touching the Argentine singers. “Very good song, very nice song”they thanked him.