Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, the main social networks worldwide, suffered a drop in their servers that has left thousands of users in uncertainty. For this reason, celebrities from all over the planet turned to Twitter to comment on this event, among them, the controversial Puerto Rican singer Residente.

René Pérez, the rapper’s real name, turned to Jack Dorsey’s platform to ironically about this news. In a short tweet, he was relieved by the app glitches.

“ What a relief, c *****. Without Instagram and without WhatsApp ”Wrote the vocalist of Calle 13. Thousands of his followers commented on his publication with memes and laughing gestures, while others supported his message.

Resident reacts to the global drop in social networks. Photo: capture / Twitter

At the moment, little is known about the origin of the failure of Facebook servers. According to the Spanish medium ABC, it would be due to a problem in the domain systems (DNS).

“Although this was the direct culprit that the US giant’s apps and websites did not work, this time DNS is the consequence and not the cause, since the problem is even deeper: BGP routing,” a specialist told the portal European.

“BGP is the internet postal system. It is a protocol by which internet providers’ routers know how to send network packets ”, he added.

Celebrities react to the fall of Facebook, Instagram and WahtsApp

Resident He wasn’t the only celebrity to react to Mark Zuckerberg’s worldwide downfall of social media. In Peru, entertainment and celebrity personalities spoke about the event.

It should be noted that many of them are financially dependent on these platforms. Some influencers expressed their amazement and called for the service to be re-established.

Wendy Sulca posted a message on Twitter joking about the type of communication channel she should use in the absence of the main social networks.

“Now I have to call on the phone, which I don’t like to do haha,” the young singer wrote.

Wendy sulca

Meanwhile, Nicole Pillman mentioned the founder of Facebook. “For that you monopolize all the social networks, Mark?”, The artist wrote.

Nicole pillman

Resident to J Balvin for complaining about the Grammys: “Your music is like a hot dog cart”

The vocalist of Calle 13, René Pérez did not agree with the opinion of J Balvin, who asked the most representative singers of urban music not to attend the Grammy Awards since reggaeton was not valued.

“You are going to tell Myke Towers, which is possibly his first time nominated, not to go to the Grammys because it comes out of the c … All this without counting the other nominated artists, such as Camilo, Juan Luis Guerra, Lafourcade, etc “, replied the singer.