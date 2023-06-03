It is not difficult to predict a colossal global success for GTA 6 at launch, but some analysts went into more detail predicting 12-14 million copies sold at launch and beyond 1 billion in revenue for Take Two in the game’s first week on sale.

It is quite obvious that GTA 6 is destined to make huge numbers, but we must also consider the fact that the series has been stuck in Grand Theft Auto V for 10 years now and the expectation has probably increased even more, also fueled by the activity constant of GTA Online, which will also receive a further evolution.

Considering the size of the game, the market analyst Joost van Dreunen has forecast sales of about 25 million copies in an initial period that could correspond to the first quarter of sales, of which about 12-14 million units sold in the first days of launch.

“Considering a 2025 launch window, which is quite optimistic considering the trend of publisher delays, early estimates for the new game are to sell 25 million units“, reported va Dreunen, regarding a more extended period.

The calculation would be made considering a 20% attach rate on the forecasts regarding the installed base of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025, which could collectively reach 125 million units in total. In this scenario, GTA 6 could reach 12-14 million copies at launch, a number that becomes likely if you look at the 11.21 million copies sold in the first 24 hours already by GTA 5.

In the first week, the proceeds would already be 1 billion dollars, according to the analyst, also quite plausible and almost cautious as a forecast, considering that GTA 5 has reached this level in just 3 days.

While the numbers are impressive, they do paint a somewhat conservative picture for GTA 6, which it could don’t surpass what GTA 5 did at launch: the latter has in fact reached 32.5 million copies in the first quarter on the market, also thanks to the fact that it was launched in the period of maximum maturity and expansion of Xbox 360 and PS3.

Recently, it has emerged that in GTA 6 there may also be Cuba as a setting, while the possible release period has been revealed by Take-Two.