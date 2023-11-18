Nobody subtracts like Djokovic, who tilts the final….

ALC-DJO (3-6 and 2-1)

The difference between the two is the ability to get on track when subtracting. Alcaraz cannot attack the rival’s services while Nole, a specialist in subtraction, sometimes gets on top of the ball and other times is content to put it on the court to transfer the pressure to the Spaniard. 15-30.

But Alcaraz continues to take refuge in the first serve (30-30) in the same way he gets involved… Backhand cut to the net, nervous laughter, many doubts, Alcaraz lowered and Nole squared. But it marks a ace. Same.

New Ace from Alcaraz – he takes advantage of a referee error because they called out when it was in and the point was repeated – but a better rest from Novak. Same again. But Nole is already boiling, he already feels comfortable putting the ball in play with the rest, knowing that Carlos no longer lets go of his arm so much… And once said and done, the Serbian breaks.