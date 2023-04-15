His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued “Law Regulating the Operation of Self-Driving Vehicles in Dubai” No. 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai will be smart and self-driving trips by 2030, through the use of artificial intelligence, organizing the operation of self-driving vehicles, according to safety and quality requirements, and according to the best international standards and practices applied in this regard, and attracting investments in all related activities. of autonomous vehicles, and addressing regulatory and legal challenges arising from the uses of artificial intelligence in transportation.

The law comes within the framework of the continuous modernization of the legislative system and ensuring its alignment with the ambitious development goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in accordance with His Highness’s vision of the requirements of consolidating Dubai’s pioneering position as a model for future cities, and in line with the global technological development that Dubai is keen to keep pace with in its various forms. Among the various vital sectors, Dubai is the best city to live, work and visit in the world.

The law defines the functions of the Roads and Transport Authority, the most important of which are: developing policies and strategic plans to raise the efficiency, operation and development of self-driving vehicles in Dubai, defining categories, types and categories of self-driving vehicles, in accordance with the standards, specifications and controls approved by the competent authorities, adopting technical and operational standards, security and safety standards, and evaluating The performance of the operator, which is any person authorized by the Authority to engage in any activity related to the uses of the self-driving vehicle, and includes the owner of the vehicle.

The law for operating self-driving vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai requires operators to obtain a license from the authority before driving them on the road, to maintain the self-driving vehicle periodically and at specific times, and to ensure the validity of the vehicle’s automated driving system to link the systems of the self-driving vehicle with the systems approved by the authority.

The agent is also defined as the natural or legal person who, under the commercial agency contract, proves to him the exclusive distribution of self-driving vehicles.

The law stipulates that operators of self-driving vehicles must comply with a set of requirements, including compliance with the provisions of the law, the decisions issued pursuant thereto, and the legislation in force in the emirate, taking into account the nature of the self-driving vehicle.

The requirements stipulate that the operators must set instructions for using the self-driving vehicle and provide the passenger with it and in the manner and means that the operator deems appropriate, provided that these instructions include how to determine and modify the destination of the vehicle and the procedures for communicating and dealing with it in the event of any malfunctions and exiting it safely in emergency cases.

The conditions stipulated by the law include the obligation to operate the vehicle according to the purpose for which it is intended, and to provide the Authority and the competent authorities with the data they specify upon request. The requirements also include notifying the competent authorities immediately in the event of any accident related to the self-driving vehicle, as well as removing the vehicle from the road and securing it in the event of its breakdown or failure of its automated driving system, and notifying the agent of that.

The law obliges the operators not to use the data obtained by the operator as a result of operating the vehicle for purposes other than its operation, except after obtaining prior approval from the Roads and Transport Authority.

Article 12 of the law stipulates that the agent must comply with the provisions of the law and the decisions issued pursuant thereto and the legislation in force in the emirate, taking into account the nature of the self-driving vehicle, as well as adherence to the terms of the permit issued to him, as well as the obligation to provide standards for after-sales services, including the warranty for the self-driving vehicle. Driving and its spare parts, as well as its repair and maintenance workshops.

The law indicates the scope of application of its provisions throughout the emirate, the special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

It is noteworthy that the authority announced last February its intention to operate 10 self-driving taxis in Dubai during the current year, as the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the authority, Eng. Mattar Al Tayer, announced the adoption of smart transportation technologies in the taxi sector, and the operation of 10 vehicles during the coming months Within the framework of the Authority’s implementation of the flexible plans and policies approved for the continuous development of the city’s facilities and services, and the application of advanced and sustainable urban planning strategies.

In 2019, the authority announced the legislation regulating the trial operations of self-driving vehicles, in accordance with Dubai Executive Council Resolution No. 3 of 2019 regarding the organization of operational trials of self-driving vehicles in Dubai, as part of its keenness to spread awareness to the concerned authorities of the requirements for testing this type of vehicle. vehicles.