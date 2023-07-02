The Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF) has scheduled a training offer for the months of July and August consisting of 142 free courses that will be held in 19 municipalities in the Region. The training actions cover 14 professional families with courses for both unemployed and employed people, with a total of 24,545 hours of training and 2,196 places. The registration period is now open.

Regarding the theme of the courses, there are languages, socio-cultural services, marketing, hospitality, creation or management of micro-enterprises. Thus, for example, busy people can train as a free time monitor, crane operator or about Google and its applications, among many others.

For their part, unemployed people can take courses on sustainable waste management, online sales at the company, customer service or bakery and pastries. The course offer can be consulted on the SEF website in the ‘I am looking for training’ section or with the SEFMóvil application, where interested persons will find complete information on each course.

The general director of the SEF, Marisa López, pointed out that “in the summer months the training offer does not stop since it is a time of the year in which many people take the opportunity to improve their training and expand their job opportunities.”