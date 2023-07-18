Alvaro Morata’s agent, Juanma Lopez, together with one of his collaborators, is at the Inter headquarters in viale della Liberazione to meet the CEO. Marotta, sporting director Ausilio and his deputy Dario Baccin. On the table is the possibility of dressing the Spanish striker, owned by Atletico Madrid, in Nerazzurri. For Inzaghi Morata is the first option, Lukaku’s replacement that can be purchased at a “fair” price given that he has a 20 million clause that would drop to 12 if the renewal of the contract agreed by the player with the colchoneros a month ago were filed (from 2024 to 2026 with salary “cut” from 9 to 6 million).