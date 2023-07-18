Juanma Lopez, Morata’s agent, after meeting yesterday with the Romanist sporting director Pinto, today has a meeting with the CEO. Nerazzurri Marotta and sporting director Ausilio
Alvaro Morata’s agent, Juanma Lopez, together with one of his collaborators, is at the Inter headquarters in viale della Liberazione to meet the CEO. Marotta, sporting director Ausilio and his deputy Dario Baccin. On the table is the possibility of dressing the Spanish striker, owned by Atletico Madrid, in Nerazzurri. For Inzaghi Morata is the first option, Lukaku’s replacement that can be purchased at a “fair” price given that he has a 20 million clause that would drop to 12 if the renewal of the contract agreed by the player with the colchoneros a month ago were filed (from 2024 to 2026 with salary “cut” from 9 to 6 million).
Inter will analyze both the clause (they want to start from an offer of around 15 million, including bonuses) and the one relating to salary (the Growth Decree cannot be triggered because Alvaro left Juve last summer). The Nerazzurri want to do everything possible to anticipate Rome and Milan, who follow Morata, but also to avoid the temptation of Saudi Arabia to enter the striker, so far held at bay by his desire to return to Italy, the birthplace of his wife Alice.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Inter #Moratas #agents #office #negotiate #transition #Spaniard #Nerazzurri
Leave a Reply