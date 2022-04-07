‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ could be understood at the time as an expansion of the Harry Potter universe, a literary reference that has marked several generations thanks to the reinforcement of its blockbuster film saga. The spin-off series derived from the success of the books and movies does not necessarily share the same characters, but it does have countless nods to the stories of JK Rowling’s magical world for the enjoyment of fans of the million-dollar franchise. The famous creator of the tribulations of the little magician is in the news lately because of her transphobic comments on social networks.

‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ is also preceded by controversy, as Johnny Depp has been expelled from his main cast due to accusations of mistreatment by his ex-partner, Amber Heard (they will be seen in court on April 11, in a trial that will be broadcast on television). Replaces the face of Eduardo Scissorhands as the villain of the show, the dark magician Gellert Grindelwald, an actor with an immeasurable career, less histrionic, the ineffable Mads Mikkelsen, who accepted the challenge of an acting impersonation of a charismatic role that has already generated suspicions on the Internet , more would be missing.

Jude Law is still Albus Dumbledore, decades before he became the headmaster of Hogwarts. He repeats behind the camera David Yates as director, as in the first and second installments of a plot line channeled by the stellar performance of Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, winner of the golden statuette for his work in ‘The Theory of Everything’. They complete the casting Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and Katherine Waterston.

David Yates is more than engaged in the wonderful world of Harry Potter. He signed no less than four installments of the popular saga: ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ and the final two parts of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’. In ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ the perfidious Grindelwald continues to gain followers in his ranks. Faithful followers join his sinister cause after escaping from his captivity in the previous chapter. To achieve his dark purposes, he moves through the confines of the planet, between magical dimensions, with the sole objective of achieving his wicked purposes, seizing the fantastic world and everything that he catches ahead. A terrible crusade where two sides are clearly outlined.

Jude Law is Albus Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne Newt Scamander in the film.



The great war between wizards seems inevitable and Dumbledore prepares his own army to prevent a huge catastrophe. A group of allies is involved in a clear mission, tremendously dangerous, that will lead them to run into peculiar beings, facing complicated situations while the past of the enmity between the protagonist sorcerers is revealed. The film was scheduled to shoot just when the pandemic exploded and finally sees the light in 2022 with a date change, moving it from July 15 to April 8.

‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the third installment of a supposed five-episode saga, is set in the twenties. It can be understood as a spy movie with elements of fantasy and adventure. Describe once again the eternal struggle between good and evil. Loyalty is one of the themes present in an entertainment film that seeks to convey emotion to the viewer using a barrage of visual effects. The somber aesthetic surrounds a film that will especially please fans of the Harry Potter universe, one of the most suggestive of current popular culture.