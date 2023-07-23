What a controversy generated by the senator for Sinaloa, Imelda Castro. The legislator is not very happy with the agricultural producers from Sinaloa. This after the Senate ordered to lower a point of agreement on the commercialization of white corn, considering that the problem has already been solved. This led the PRI, in the voice of state leader Paola Gárate, to call on it to be more empathetic with producers, who still suffer from problems due to unprofitable prices imposed per ton of white corn. With almost five years of Federal Government, the 4T is unable to face the challenges of the agricultural sector; their insensitivity has led them to take refuge in “other data,” said the PRI leader, through an open letter.

BY THE WAYsmall farmers in Sinaloa no longer aspire to make a profit with the production of white corn and wheatbut rather not end up in the credit bureau. And it is that some of the farmers have become desperate because they have not benefited enough from the guaranteed price program carried out by Segalmex and are finishing production at less than 5,000 pesos per ton. Groups of peasants are waiting for the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to ask him not to at least put them in the Credit Bureau, in order to access more credits next season.

The Secretary of Municipal Public Security, Sergio Antonio Leyva López, finally decided yesterday and He ordered the removal of the tinting from patrols and official units. This, according to a report, to lead by example and promote citizen trust. And it is that since an operation was announced against the too-dark polarized in the state capital, the citizens spoke out for the corporations to set an example first. And it is not for less, in broad daylight, it is impossible to see inside the patrol cars because the windows are too dark, much less at night. Now it only takes a few days for the City Council to start the operation among the citizens.

The week was very controversial in the State Congress and one of the topics discussed was the rejection of the legislature to the point of agreement to include the public servant as a serious administrative offense that incurs contempt for not complying with the recommendations of the State Human Rights Commission that have been accepted. The proposal was raised by the citizen Jesús Angélica Díaz Quiñónez and the citizen Víctor Antonio Corrales Burgueño. The deputies considered that the recommendations of the ECHR are not binding and that it is a Non-Jurisdictional System for the Protection of Human Rights, which has established procedures so that all public servants are obliged to respond to the recommendations. The initiative could be reconsidered with some changes, since the citizens who propose it consider that it is valid.

In case you missed it: