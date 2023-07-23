Two things remain for this Tour de France, the triumphant walk of the winner, the dane Jonas Vingegaard, the traditional photos of celebration and rest of a fatigued peloton, and the final “sprint” on the Champs Elysées, where the Belgian Jasper Phillipsen will try to add a fifth win, but there was something else.

The great French avenue, with its circuit between the Plaza de la Concorde and the Arc de Triomphe will once again show off its best clothes to put the finishing touch on the Tour, in a stage

of 115.1 kilometers that will start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

The incident

A nod to the Paris Games next year because in that town in the Paris region a good part of the cycling events will be held on the track, in its modern velodrome that is also home to the French Cycling Federation.

The Champs-Élysées will take a breather next year as the setting for the end of the

Tour, since because of the Games, the organization has opted for the edition

2024, which will start in Florence, finish in Nice with a time trial.

But not everything was pink. On Saturday’s stage, an amateur caused an accident, which had no serious consequences.

In the video it is seen when the cyclist Valentin Madouas falls, after being hit with a flag from a fan.

It happened when the cyclist was going up the Col de Grosse Pierrethird difficulty on the list. A fan’s flag hit the French champion, who went to the ground.

