Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, affirmed that the UAE has given childhood attention and care since the establishment of the federation.

He said: The UAE embraced and still embraced the child and, since the founding of the Federation, paid great attention to child care, as it is one of the values ​​inherent in the Emirati society. from any traumatic accidents.

He added that the UAE has become one of the leading countries in the world in the field of child protection and care, and was proactive in enabling this important segment of society to enjoy all the rights guaranteed by law without any discrimination, pointing out that the care of the wise leadership in the UAE for people of determination, especially children, provides a unique model. For what should be the care and empowerment of this group at the local, regional and international levels. Al-Humaidan stressed that the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination as a government institution in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi works to provide, provide and develop educational, social and therapeutic services for people of determination, with the aim of preparing and rehabilitating them and providing them with appropriate jobs and an appropriate work environment that takes into account their needs to integrate them into society, and to participate effectively in the process of renaissance in the country. .

Al-Humaidan announced the launch of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination “My Friend” initiative on Emirati Child Day, presented by the Department of Social and Psychological Care at the Al-Ain Center for Care and Rehabilitation of the organization, with the aim of creating an Emirati generation that supports the concepts of inclusion and empowerment for people of determination, contributes to the process of sustainable development, and strengthens the relationship between Students of determination, and the school community in all its categories, including students, teachers, employees and parents, through an action plan that brings them together to enhance the formation of the relationship and introduce ways of dealing with people of determination.

The Al Ain Center for Care and Rehabilitation of the Foundation, which implements the initiative, targets a group of public and private schools by organizing introductory workshops on the initiative, making an inventory of the friends of people of determination in those schools, and honoring them in front of their colleagues to be a source of strengthening the friendship between people of determination and others.

He stated that the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination provides the best quality and distinguished services and care for children of these groups to work on empowering and integrating them into society so that they live in safety and well-being through various means of support, pointing out that people of determination who are affiliated with the organization benefit from a wide range of vital programs, initiatives and projects. offered by “Zayed Higher” according to the highest international standards, while continuing the process of improvement and development on all primary services, supportive treatment services, assessment, early intervention, and other specialized services provided by the institution in its various centers spread across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in a qualified and flexible environment. It gives them the opportunity to unleash their energies, prove their capabilities, empower them, and integrate them into society.