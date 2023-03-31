The secret X files they could return in a new form, according to original series creator Chris Carter. During an appearance Monday at On The Coast CBC, Carter said the director of believeRyan Coogler, expected reboot science fiction horror series.

Although Carter spoke briefly about the potential project, it could eventually have a new, more representative cast, presumably without its original stars, David Duchovny and gillian anderson. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to reboot The secret X files with a diverse cast,” Carter said.

He added that Coogler has “a tough job ahead of us, because we cover a lot of territory.” The original series starred Duchovny as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder, while anderson she played her partner Dana Scully, a special agent who also trained as a medic.

The two were assigned to investigate the secrets X Files, a group of unsolved cases with possible extraterrestrial or supernatural explanations. Mulder’s Duchovny he was the more inquisitive of the two agents who was willing to believe in outlandish conspiracy theories, while anderson she played Scully as the rational realist holding back her more extreme instincts, even though they were often right.

The hit series aired for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002, before being revived for two more seasons from 2016 to 2018. Duchovny and anderson They also starred in two movies. The secret X filesreleased in 1998 and 2008. The Coogler connection would add a prestigious shine to any new film project. The secret X files.

He made his film debut with Fruitvale Station, which he wrote and directed with Michael B. Jordan as the lead. The film details the last 24 hours in the life of Oscar Grant (Jordan), a black man who was shot to death by police at a train station in Oakland, California, in 2009. The film was enthusiastically received by critics. and he recouped his $900,000 budget by a lot.

The success of Fruitvale Station allowed Coogler to direct and co-write the spin-off of rocky, believe, which was again a critical and commercial success. He followed that movie with Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever.

In 2017, it was reported that he would work with Jordan again for the film. Wrong Answer, about the Atlanta cheating scandal, though it’s unclear if that project will ever see the light of day. Carter’s description of the potential project revealed few details other than its diverse cast, and it may never come to fruition, like many film and television projects. As Bloody Disgusting pointed out, another spin-off of The secret X files, The X-Files: Albuquerque, has been in development since 2020, with Carter serving as producer. The animated series would center on a “B” team of new characters, but it’s also unknown if the project is continuing development.

Via: Daily Mail