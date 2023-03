How did you feel about the content of this article?

Despite recent exchanges of barbs with Trump, the governor of Florida said he would not hand over a supporter because he sees “questionable circumstances” in his indictment | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential big rival of Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, announced that his state will not comply with a request to hand over the former president, who has been indicted by a New York grand jury.

In a brief message on Twitter, DeSantis said that “making the legal system a weapon to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.”

Trump is domiciled in a mansion and private club called Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, east Florida.

The former president is apparently in Mar-a-Lago and has already reacted to the indictment for alleged payments made to a porn actress in 2016 to buy her silence about a possible affair between the two.

Despite his confrontation with Trump, who on Wednesday accused him of a lack of sophistication and recklessness in foreign policy, DeSantis echoed the former president’s assertion that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is backed by tycoon George Soros, donor to the Democratic Party.

“Florida will not assist with an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at hand with this Soros-backed Manhattan attorney and his political agenda,” the Republican governor said in the message.

DeSantis has yet to reveal whether he will run for president in 2024, but barbs exchanged with Trump and other signs suggest he is already on the campaign trail.

Republican Senator and former Florida Governor Rick Scott, without mentioning Trump, noted in a tweet that “people cannot trust the legal process, the FBI, the Department of Justice or the IRS.”