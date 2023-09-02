In response to questions in this regard, French President Emmanuel Macron said, on Friday, that “the situation in Niger is very different from what is happening in Gabon,” according to Reuters, without explaining the reasons for the difference.

For its part, it is noted that there were no demonstrations in Gabon by the supporters of the coup denouncing the French presence there, similar to those witnessed in Niger, and the demonstrators chanted, “Down with France… Long live Russia.”

Different reactions

The coup in Niger took place on July 26, while the coup in Gabon took place on August 30, and this was Paris’ reaction to the two countries located in West Africa:

French government spokesman Olivier Ferrand announced that Paris “condemns the military coup currently taking place” in Gabon, and is “monitoring with great attention the developments of the situation.”

However, Paris did not demand the return of the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo, while it confirmed the return of the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, whom Macron said on Friday that he speaks with daily.

Paris did not use the sharp tone it used against the Niger coup, when it demanded the return of constitutional order, and supported the ECOWAS approach to use military force to return Bazoum.

It did not impose economic sanctions on Gabon, as it hastened to do with Niger.

Concern about Gabon’s opposition

Political researchers talk to “Sky News Arabia” about their interpretations of this discrepancy in French politics.

Charles Asigbo, a researcher specializing in West African affairs, says that the difference in French dealings with the two coups is not the subject of political analysis, but rather a fact that has several reasons:

Paris is not yet afraid of the leaders of the Gabon coup; They did not demand the exit of its forces, nor did they threaten the interests of its companies in the mining and oil sectors, which enjoy preferential treatment.

The Gabonese opposition seems more dangerous to the interests of Paris than the putschists, and it had previously demonstrated against Macron’s visit last March, and the opposition leader came out to describe the coup as a “palace revolution” (in his belief that the president’s family is behind the coup to avoid opposition protests against his victory in the elections, then return to judgment in a different way).

The situation in Niger is more threatening, as there is a possibility of the expansion of the Russian “Wagner” group, and the military leaders in Niamey are exerting the most intense pressure to expel the French forces and mobilize the people against Paris.

The health status of Gabonese President Ali Bongo, and the history of his family that has ruled the country for 53 years, is one of the factors in weakening France’s pressure on the coup leaders. How can Paris defend a person who suffered a stroke and inherited power from his father, which would have been an embarrassment to Paris.

The researcher in international relations, Hani El-Gamal, stresses a point that frustrates the political opposition in Gabon from France. Because it “supported the Bongo family, which controlled the reins of power for 53 years, and continued to support Bongo despite his stroke and his absence from actual power, ignoring the opposition’s desires for change, which appeared during the first coup attempt in 2019, but it was not crowned with success.”

countries at risk

On the other hand, the French academic and professor of international relations, Franck Farnell, warns of coups in other countries in the center and west of the continent, which he describes as “fragile”.

Farnell specifically identifies countries such as Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville, Madagascar and Chad, saying that some of them suffer from corruption and others have aging rulers, and need to be closely monitored, and that the international community should actively participate in initiatives that promote responsible governance, strengthen institutions and promote development throughout continent.