Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Our national football team will perform the first training, tomorrow, Sunday, in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, after performing training sessions this morning in Dubai, before traveling to start the “closed camp” until September 13, which will include an “international friendly” against Costa Rica on September 12.

The medical device followed the injury of Rashid Muhair, who suffered from a strain in the “back muscle” with Al-Bataeh, and the player attended the gathering yesterday, underwent an examination, and it was decided to give him a rest, provided that he be on the list in the upcoming gatherings, and the coach replaced him with Hassan Saleh, defender of Sharjah, and excluded Zayed Al-Amiri. Al-Jazira striker, due to lack of technical readiness.

And the “white list” for the current camp in Croatia has become, which includes 27 players: Khaled Issa, Adel Al Hosani, Ali Khasif, Muhammad Al Shamsi, Walid Abbas, Khaled Al Hashemi, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Abdullah Al Attas, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Khaled Al Dhanhani, Al Hassan Saleh, Mubarak Ahmed, Abdul Rahman Saleh, Abdullah Idris, Ali Salmeen, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Berman, Hazem Muhammad, Majed Rashid, Abdullah Ramadan, Muhammad Abdul Basit, Yahya Al Ghassani, Muhammad Jumaa Pele, Fabio Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali underrated.

It is expected that the team’s preparation program will witness training in two periods, morning and evening, on some days, and evening training only on others, with the aim of graduating in the physical and technical aspects, and increasing focus on intensifying technical doses, and seeking to search for the most appropriate “combination” to play official matches, which is the motive behind Going through more than one “experience” that begins with confronting Costa Rica, along with two “friendlies” during the upcoming October camp in Abu Dhabi, with Asian teams.

The technical staff is interested in the theoretical aspects, in parallel with the tactical, tactical and physical exercises, that there will be daily lectures, an analysis of the performance of the players during the exercises, and a standing on the level expected to be reached, in the first “international experience” against Costa Rica for the apparatus led by Portuguese Paulo Bento.

Al-Abyad is preparing to participate in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup, which will start next November. Our team was drawn in Group H, with Bahrain, and the winners from Yemen with Sri Lanka, and Nepal with Laos.